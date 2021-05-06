Beef Up Your Summer Grilling

Sponsored - The summer grilling season starts with beef and the Kentucky Beef Council has some fun and simple recipes to keep things interesting all summer long! Not only do we have all of the beef recipes and nutrition information you can ever want, but we also have plenty of grilling tips. We have recipes for every occasion and every appetite! Want to spice up your burger game? Try our bourbon, blueberry & brie bacon cheeseburger. Want something a little lighter for those hot summer days, then try our grilled beef, summer squash and onion salad. If you are looking to entertain this summer try our grilled steak charcuterie board where you can be creative and create the perfect spread for your family.

GRILLING TIPS

Grilling is one of the most exciting ways to enjoy beef. Whether cooking on a gas or charcoal grill, in the backyard or at a tailgate, this cooking method provides maximum flavor and optimal tenderness. Let’s explore tips to make all your grilling adventures a success.

1. PREP PAYS OFF

Some grill experts emphasize the importance of bringing steaks to room temperature before grilling, but we don’t recommend it for food safety reasons. Likewise, our cooking chart is based on the meat going directly from chill to grill. So, plan on pulling the meat from the fridge, seasoning well, and getting started right away.

2. FIRE IT UP

Make sure your grill is clean (to prevent flare-ups) and the rack is well-oiled (to prevent sticking). If you’re using charcoal, follow the directions for how much you’ll need and how to build the charcoal pile. For gas grills, refer to your owner’s manual and set the grill to medium-high heat.

3. GRILL, BABY, GRILL

Use an ovenproof or instant-read thermometer to monitor doneness, and let it go—don’t flip the steaks so much! One flip is usually all you need, but take care to avoid charring or burning and be ready to turn down the heat (or move to a cooler spot on the grill) if necessary. Keep in mind the internal temperature will continue to rise for a few minutes after coming off the grill.

4. REST & RELAX

Here’s another step novice cooks often overlook: resting the meat before serving—even if you’re hungry. It’s seriously worth the wait, because it prevents all those tasty juices from draining onto your plate. For most grill-friendly cuts, about five minutes is enough.

5. FINISHING TOUCHES

If you’re slicing the steak before serving, be sure to go across the grain. There’s no shortage of tips for assembling a great burger. For steaks, we recommend topping them off with compound butter or serving with a sauce.

Visit kybeef.com for more recipes that will satisfy any appetite!