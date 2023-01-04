Nelson County man wins top prize of $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Vegas Scratch-off!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of KY Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about KY Lottery, visit https://www.kylottery.com/.

Christmas came early for a Bloomfield, KY man after he won $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket. Michael Lewis purchased a $5 Vegas ticket from Bart’s Mart in Bloomfield on Christmas Eve. While scratching the ticket off, he uncovered the “7″ symbol winning the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“I bought just the one, it worked out,” Lewis said.

Lewis claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday since the office was closed due to the holiday. He received a check for $71,000, after taxes. “It’s been a long three days,” Lewis told lottery officials. “I can use it (winnings), that’s for sure,” he said. “I’m going to get a few acres and I’ll put something on it that’s mine.”

Bart’s Mart will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Download our KY Lottery App for even more fun, or check out the newest games now online.

Did you win? Learn about how you can claim your prize HERE. For more information about the KY Lottery, visit them at kylottery.com.

*Your chances of winning a prize and the actual number of prizes remaining in a game, including top prizes, will change as tickets are sold, prizes are claimed, and games are reordered and distributed. You have 180 days from the game end date to claim a prize. The list of prizes remaining is based upon prizes which have been claimed. Tickets may continue to be sold after some prizes, including all top prizes, have been claimed.