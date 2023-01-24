The 15 Club Hosts Inaugural Fan Fest Event

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of KY 15 and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about KY 15, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/

The 15 Club will host its inaugural Fan Fest event on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Central Bank Center, Exhibit Hall C. The Fan Fest is a bucket list event open to all Wildcat Fans. The event is designed to promote The 15 Club, Kentucky’s Official Collective, and will provide a VIP opportunity to meet the 2023 Kentucky Football and Volleyball players. New arrivals Devin Leary (QB) and Ray Davis (RB) will be on-site, plus fan favorites Barion Brown and Deone Walker – to name a few.

Fan Fest will feature entertainment for the whole family, including a VIP meet and greet with players, photo opportunities, UK Collectibles, inflatables for kids, a vendor village, bar, concessions and more.

The Fan Fest event will run from 4-8pm and will be followed by a UK Basketball Watch Party featuring the Kentucky vs. Kansas Game at 8pm. Kentucky Sports Radio will be on-site broadcasting their pre-game show from 5:30pm - 6:30pm and WKYT will broadcast the event live on the CW from 6:30pm-7pm, sponsored by Central Bank.

Fans who sign up to join The 15 Club will receive 2 VIP Tickets and non-members can purchase tickets for $15 by clicking here.

Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information to join The 15 Club as well as event tickets can be found at Kentucky15.com/FanFest.