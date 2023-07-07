Laser Hair Removal is a BFF (Best Face Forward)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Uptown Laser Hair Removal and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Uptown Laser Hair Removal, visit https://uptownlaser.com/

Of all the services available in med spas, hair removal is easily the most life changing. For many people, it simplifies one of the most hated daily grooming chores, but for others, it erases a problem that has been a source of insecurity for years. Facial hair problems are not something people typically talk about, so many folks who come for an initial consultation are surprised that the face is the most common area treated.

Reputable laser hair removal clinics daily see situations like Sarah’s (not her real name) below:

Sarah had been bothered by her facial hair since she was teased in middle school about her “mustache.” After having her children, the dark hair had increased and now plagued her chin and neck as well. It was something she worried about if someone touched her face. And it especially worried her toward the end of the work day, as the facial hair grew so fast it was often visible toward evening. Over the years, she had tried everything to solve the problem. Expensive razors and creams, bleaching, tweezing, threading, sugaring, waxing…you name it, it had been tried and after years of expense, upkeep and frustration, Sarah decided to give laser hair removal a try.

She did her research and learned that Candela lasers were recognized as the gold-standard machine to deliver the best laser hair removal results and wanted to make sure a nurse or a nurse practitioner performed her treatments to help ensure treatment safety. She compared options and settled on Uptown Laser Hair Removal. Facial hair is especially vulnerable to hormonal changes so Sarah made sure to choose a treatment option that included a lifetime protection plan to make sure her results were maintained. Treatment was a process that required more than one treatment, but the actual treatment time was much faster than she anticipated and aside from the minimal discomfort from the machine, there was almost no downtime and noticeable improvement from day one. Sarah now has smooth, hair-free skin on her face and tells everyone that getting treatment was the best thing she has ever done for herself.

With the latest technology available, treatment takes a matter of minutes with treated skin being pink or red for about 30 minutes after the treatment and then returning to the normal color. That means no one will know someone is having treatment unless the patient tells they are having the service performed. It is so quick and with such minimal downtime, many people will pop in to get treatment over their lunch break without co-workers being any the wiser.

Laser hair removal will work on any hair that has enough pigment for the laser to target. It is ineffective on light blonde, strawberry blonde, gray or white hair. Unlike older machines on the market that can only be used with lighter colored skin, Candela lasers are able to treat any skin color. This has been an incredible development in technology and enabled darker-complected people to get safe, effective treatment when years ago, seeking treatment exposed their skin to an increased risk of damage.

While laser hair removal has helped women for many years, especially guests who struggle with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), it has since become popular with men and transgender patients. Often described as a “magic eraser” it can safely and effectively eliminate unwanted hair and free a patient from a lifetime of having to shave.

Having worked with skin for over 20 years and having personally performed more than 30,000 laser treatments, I have had the unique experience of having a front row seat to the thrilling changes the latest technology has brought to this valuable service. Gone are the days when treatment was unbelievably painful and only able to provide temporary results. With the latest Candela laser technology (available exclusively at Uptown) and applying my proprietary treatment protocol (also exclusive to Uptown Laser) which gets permanent results, I and my team of carefully-trained nurses are freeing patients everyday of their unwanted hair. And Uptown Laser’s lifetime protection guarantee ensures our patients are protected from any new hair that can develop due to hormonal changes.

On a weekly basis, I open the treatment door and have a patient tell me that I have completely changed their life for the better. Not only are those lifelong changes a gift to the patient, but being a part of the results is deeply gratifying for all of us nurses at Uptown Laser. If you are someone who has been troubled by facial hair, I encourage you to come see me. I personally perform treatments and find it a joy to help people permanently get rid of their unwanted hair. Take advantage of the free consultation available and learn how this valuable, affordable service can help you “face” the world in the way that you choose. Learning more is just a phone call or a text away at 859-407-7579. Let us know you read this article for an extra discount.