LexArts is Fabulous at 50!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of LexArts and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about LexArts, visit https://lexarts.org.

For 50 years, LexArts has been the premier cultural development, advocacy, and fundraising organization for greater Lexington. LexArts provides a wide range of programs and services designed to integrate the arts into our daily lives.

Through the annual Fund for the Arts, LexArts raises millions of dollars in support of local arts and distributes general operating support to its partner organizations, as well as offering competitive special project and programming grants to other arts organizations in the area.

Now you can support, enjoy, and learn more about local art right at your fingertips with the LexArts App powered by PNC Bank! As a one-stop-shop for all things arts and culture in Lexington, made possible by its full list and map of public showings, pieces, galleries, and more, and its centralized calendar of events.

Upcoming Events:

Horse Mania : Judging by the impact in 2000 and 2010, Horse Mania 2022 is an odds-on favorite to be another stellar public art project for the streets of Lexington, and one of the largest auxiliary attractions to the Breeders’ Cup, guaranteed to charm and delight an estimated 50,000-plus visitors.

Arty Party : Enjoy cocktails with a Contessa, brunch with some real queens, or a picnic in the park, just to name a few. Check out upcoming party dates and get your tickets today.

LexArts Hop : On HOP night, dozens of galleries, museums, artists’ studios, and creative spaces conventional-and-un, collectively throw open their doors for a chance to encounter the visual arts up close and personal. Download the guide HERE. (Dates: May 20, July 15, Sept 16, Nov 18)

Continued community support allows LexArts to continue its mission. If you would like to donate to help art be made and make a world of difference, visit lexarts.org.