And They’re at the Starting Gate!

The majestic horses and foals of LexArts’ Horse Mania will dazzle the lawn at Ashland in this once-in-a-lifetime event!

No other public art initiative in our city’s history has captured the hearts and imaginations of Lexingtonians and visitors alike as Horse Mania did in 2000 and 2010.

Twenty-two years after the original, and thanks to presenting sponsors Keeneland and Marker’s Mark, it’s time to set up the paddock and bring back the painted horses.

Photos: Mark Mahan Photography

Stroll along to see the life-sized fiberglass horses painted and embellished by regional artists from Kentucky and surrounding states at the public preview.

Horsemania for LexArts, Tuesday May 17, 2022 in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Mark Mahan Mahan Multimedia

Sponsored by the University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union, the Post Parade: Horse Mania Preview will take place 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., June 17 – 18 at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate located at 120 Sycamore Road. Admission is free.

Horsemania for LexArts, Tuesday May 17, 2022 in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Mark Mahan Mahan Multimedia

For more information, visit LexArts.org/HorseMania