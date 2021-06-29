LFUCG Corrections Center is Hiring!

Sponsored - Lexington Community Corrections is run as a direct supervision correctional facility. Direct supervision combines two key elements – the physical design of the facility and an inmate management strategy – to significantly reduce the problem inmate behavior commonly seen in jails. Direct supervision jails focus on actively managing inmate behavior to produce a jail that is safer and more secure for staff, inmates and visitors.

Staff interact continuously with inmates in the housing units, actively supervising them to identify problems in their early stages. They use basic management techniques to prevent negative behavior and encourage positive behavior.

Compensation and Benefits

Compensation

The starting yearly base pay for officers is $32,000. ($15.38 per hour)

After academy graduation the base pay moves to $34,234.62 ($16.45 hourly rate)

There are overtime opportunities are available.

There are shift differentials. Earn more by working 2nd or 3rd shift. $1 on 2nd shift and $1 on 3rd shift.

Yearly raises are based on the terms set forth in the collective bargaining agreement.

Benefits

Health insurance (individual or family coverage)

Dental insurance (individual or family coverage)

Vision insurance (individual or family coverage)

Onsite fitness facility

25 year hazardous duty retirement

Five weeks of leave time earned during the calendar year

Life insurance

Financial Planning

Active military personnel

Active military members will have 15 days of paid military leave.

College Tuition Reimbursement

Up to $1,200 per year tuition reimbursement is available which can be used after probationary status. This must be in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.

Hiring Eligibility Requirements

You must meet the minimum qualifications as outlined for hiring consideration:

Must have a minimum of high school diploma or GED certificate.

Must have official transcripts or diploma from the highest level of education completed.

Must be at least of 21 years of age.

Must be a U.S. citizen.

Must have an official birth certificate from State Bureau of Vital Statistics. (hospital/health department birth records CANNOT substitute for this state document.)

Must hold a valid driver’s license.

Social Security card.

Have not been prohibited by federal or state law from possessing a firearm.

No convictions of a serious misdemeanor within 12 months before the application filing deadline date and during the hiring process.

No felony convictions.

Have not used any illegal drugs or prescription medication in an illegal matter within 12 months during the hiring process.

Have not been fired or forced to resign within 12 months preceding application.

If you are former military, you will also need to provide a copy of your DD-214.

Have not received a dishonorable discharge, or general discharge under other than honorable conditions if having served in any branch of the armed forces of the United States

If you’d like to apply please fill out an online application and complete the recruit applicant booklet form to begin the process. After completing the online application and the recruit officer application form, contact a member of our recruiting team to schedule your written exam. You can email (correctionsrecruiting@lexingtonky.gov) or call (859) 425-2617.