What to Expect as an Employee of the LFUCG Corrections Center

Lexington’s Fayette County Detention Center is run as a direct supervision correctional facility. Direct supervision combines two key elements – the physical design of the facility and an inmate management strategy – to significantly reduce the problem inmate behavior commonly seen in jails. Direct supervision jails focus on actively managing inmate behavior to produce a jail that is safer and more secure for staff, inmates and visitors.

Staff interact continuously with inmates in the housing units, actively supervising them to identify problems in their early stages. They use basic management techniques to prevent negative behavior and encourage positive behavior.

Lt. Jacob Crawford, the Training Commander over the Bureau for training and master control, has been with the division for over 17 years. One of the greatest things about his job is the ability to have influence, share his knowledge and experience to those who are coming in. Officer B. Taylor who works third shift custody at the Fayette County Detention Center, says the training she has received was top notch and made her feel prepared to do the job. Realizing the magnitude to which influence can impact someone and assist in promotion is what Lt. Crawford says he looks forward to on a day-to-day basis and is what helps keep him grounded.

