Are you interested in a career in Public Safety?

The Department of Public Safety will be hosting a Public Safety Job Fair on Saturday September 18th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. at Fire Station 2 located at 1276 Eastland Dr. Recruiters from the Lexington Fire Dept., the Lexington Police Dept., Community Corrections, E-911 and Code Enforcement will be available to meet with prospective employees and answer questions about the different career paths.

There are position openings to become police officers, firefighters, correction officers, tele-communicators (911 dispatchers, call takers and supervisors) and code enforcement officers. Lexington Emergency Management will also be onsite looking for volunteer coordinators for emergency response positions. Volunteers assist with coordinating transportation, communications, public works and engineering, healthcare and public health, social services, utilities, agriculture, schools and multicultural services.

For more information on Public Safety positions, benefits and other career opportunities within the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, visit //lexingtonky.gov/jobs.

