Setting The Standard: The Road to Becoming a Lexington Police Recruit

Like many police departments around the country, The Lexington Police Department is looking to fill vacant officer spots among their ranks. But what does it take to become a Lexington Police Officer? Join us as we take a deep dive into that very journey!

As with any job, first thing’s first: submit an application. The application for LPD is conveniently available online at www.joinlexpd.com. After you submit an online application, the recruiting coordinator will send an application confirmation email with detailed instructions on how to navigate through Phase 1 of the hiring process. Phase 1 consists of a written test, a physical test, and an oral board style interview. The department also offers hiring prep courses monthly to prepare interested individuals and applicants for success in the hiring process!

The department utilizes the National Police Officer Selection Test or the “POST” for the written test portion of the hiring process. During this written test, applicants will be tested on the basic cognitive skills necessary to successfully perform typical police duties. The POST is a valid, job-related test designed specifically for law enforcement use, which measures these basic skills: Arithmetic, Reading Comprehension, Grammar and Incident Report Writing. Once applicants have registered for the written test, the recruiting coordinator sends a confirmation email with details on location, appropriate dress, and several practice test links.

All law enforcement agencies in the state of Kentucky are mandated to administer the Peace Officer Professional Standards or “POPS” test for the physical fitness testing portion of the hiring process. The Lexington Police Department hosts this test either directly following the written test if testing is held on the weekend or the day following the written test if testing is held on a weekday. The recruiting coordinator provides a prep program for this test to applicants in their initial application confirmation email!

Although many jobs do not require a written test or physical test, you’re hard pressed to find a job that doesn’t require an interview! The oral board interview consists of 4 sworn members of the department of various ranks, a civilian board member for community input, and a representative from HR. This is an applicant’s opportunity to really shine as an individual and present their best self to the board! All interviews are scored based on a points system and applicants are ranked based on their cumulative written test and oral board scores.

Phase 2 of the hiring process consists of a polygraph examination followed by a background investigation during which detectives reach out to references, neighbors, former employers, and other people who know applicants and their character. Based on the totality of an applicant’s profile, the chief of police selects those applicants to attend The Lexington Police Department Training Academy.

Starting base pay for graduates of The Lexington Police Academy is $61,460 annually with numerous additional earning opportunities! To take the first step towards a career in professional community policing, text the recruiting coordinator today! Text “joinlpd” to 859-658-1414 & submit your application online at www.joinlexpd.com. Follow us on Facebook @joinlexpd. It’s time to Set The Standard and join The Lexington Police Department.