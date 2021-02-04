Lextran commemorates civil rights icons with reserved seat signs

Sponsored - LEXINGTON, KY. (FEB. 3, 2020) — Lextran is kicking off Black History Month by reserving a seat on each bus in honor of Rosa Parks and the women involved in the Browder v. Gayle case. In 1956, this historic case ruled racial segregation on public transit unconstitutional under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

The reserved seats feature a poster with photos of Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin, Aurelia Browder, Mary Louise Smith, and Susie McDonald. The poster also features a QR code, which links to Lextran’s website where more information is provided about the women. The seats will be reserved from Feb. 4 (Parks’ birthday) through Feb. 28.

“This year, in addition to the seat we traditionally reserve for Rosa Parks, we wanted to tell more of the story with the inclusion of the other women,” said Jill Barnett, Lextran General Manager. “Rosa Parks is a civil rights icon, and most people are familiar with her impact. The other four women tend to be overlooked, though they were equally influential in ending segregation on public transit.”

Lextran has honored Parks in the month of February since 2019, by reserving a seat in her name onboard each vehicle.

In December of 1955, Rosa Parks famously refused to give up her bus seat to a white man on her commute home. The building frustrations around segregated seating led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott immediately following her arrest.

While the boycott was gaining national attention, the Federal District Court for the Middle District of Alabama was reviewing the Browder v. Gayle case to end bus segregation laws throughout the state. The plaintiffs in this case– Colvin, Browder, Smith, and McDonald – had all been arrested for violating bus segregation laws in the months before Parks’ iconic refusal.

On June 5, 1956, the court ruled that Alabama and Montgomery bus segregation laws were unconstitutional. Following multiple appeals, Montgomery’s buses were integrated on December 21, 1956, following notice from federal marshals that lawfully ended segregation on public transit buses in the United States. For additional Information please visit: https://lextran.com/reservedseat2021/