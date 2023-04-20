NEW PROSTATE BIOPSY PROCEDURE AT GEORGETOWN COMMUNITY HOSPITAL INCREASES EFFICACY AND REDUCES RISK

Sponsored - Prostate cancer is a significant health concern for men, and early detection through regular screening is important for successful treatment outcomes. In most cases, nothing is found during a screening and that’s the end of the story. But what happens if the physician finds something that warrants a next step?

When the next step is a prostate biopsy, patients need to know what to expect, and know the risks. Central Kentucky Urology, led by Dr. Brent Terrell and located at Georgetown Community Hospital, is one of very few providers in Kentucky offering a new method for biopsy that lowers the risk for infections and complications while increasing the efficacy of cancer detection. The PrecisionPoint® Transperineal Access System from Perineologic.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this new biopsy procedure,” said Dr. Brent Terrell, urologist at Central Kentucky Urology. “Early detection is extremely important for successful treatment of prostate cancer, and in early stages, many people don’t have symptoms at all. This procedure allows us maximum detection ability with minimum risk.”

WHY THE NEW PROCEDURE MATTERS

During a traditional prostate biopsy, a needle is passed through the rectum into the prostate to collect small tissue samples from the prostate gland. That means a patient may need to undergo a bowel prep in advance of the procedure, and the needle may be exposed to contaminants during passage. However, PrecisionPoint® bypasses the rectum completely by going through the perineum, allowing for lesser exposure to bacteria and lower chances of infection.

What’s more, thanks to the angle of the new procedure, the biopsy is able to collect small samples from the top of the prostate, an area that can be missed with the traditional method and can harbor cancerous cells. This access can mean earlier detection for some men with prostate cancer.

WHO IS AT RISK FOR PROSTATE CANCER

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all men are at risk for prostate cancer. In fact, about 13% of men get prostate cancer during their lifetime.

There are various risk factors that increase the chances of being diagnosed with prostate cancer:

· Age: The older a man gets, the more likely he is to get prostate cancer.

· PSA: Men may get a blood screening for the Prostate Specific Antigen, or PSA, which looks for signs of prostate cancer in the blood. Elevated PSA levels indicate a higher risk.

· Family history: If you have a father, son, or brother who had prostate cancer, you may be at greater risk.

· Previous prostate cancer diagnosis: If you had a prostate cancer diagnosis prior to age 55, you are more likely to get it again.

· Race: African American men are more likely to get prostate cancer than other men.

MINIMIZING YOUR RISK

Beyond prostate biopsies, there are many other steps men can take to maintain good prostate health. Regular exercise, a healthy diet, and not smoking can all help reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Men should also talk to their doctors about prostate cancer screening, as early detection is key to successful treatment.

To learn more or to make an appointment with Dr. Terrell, call 502-570-3757 or visit www.georgetowncommunityhospital.com/urology.