Ready for Your Close-Up? Mammograms Save Lives.

Sponsored - According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight females will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. It’s important to take control of your preventive health as catching the disease early is critical for the best outcomes. Though it’s always best to discuss with your provider to see what’s right for you, many experts recommend beginning regular screenings at the age of 40.

3D mammography is a type of digital mammography which uses advanced technology to take multiple images of the breast from different angles and combines them to create a more complete digital representation of the breast. Unlike 2D mammography, 3D can more easily discern between malignancies or tumors and dense breast tissue. Individuals with atypical symptoms or breast disease should consider a 3D mammogram. 3D mammography’s higher accuracy means less unnecessary return visits to the doctor for false positives. It has been FDA approved since 2011.

Seek preventive health so that providers are in the best position to help if issues arise. With four locations in greater Lexington, you can get high-quality, 3D breast care close to home. At Georgetown Community Hospital in Georgetown, Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles and Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, your breast health is important to us. Our caring staff uses the latest technology - like 3D mammography - in a comfortable and welcoming environment to help you stay on top of your health and give you the peace of mind that comes with knowing and being prepared. Most insurance covers the examination.

Individuals should schedule a mammogram following a menstrual cycle to avoid breast tenderness and avoid wearing deodorant or perfume as it may interfere with the procedure. Inform the provider if you are or may be pregnant and provide a list of any hormones or medications you are taking. Patients will be asked to change into a gown. The breast will be placed on a compression plate and pressed to create a uniform thickness. The 3D mammogram machine moves in an arc over the breast taking x-rays from multiple angles. The images are combined to form a clear 3D image of the breast. The entire procedure takes approximately 30 minutes and patients may experience some temporary discomfort from the pressure of the compression plates.

Following the procedure, a radiologist will review the scan for signs of atypical growth, calcifications, or lumps in the breast tissue. After interpreting the scan, a report will be sent to the patient’s primary care provider. In the event of atypical results, further examinations may be recommended.

