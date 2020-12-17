17-Year-Old Creator of Markey DineAround Fundraiser Honored with Young Adult in Philanthropy Award

Sponsored - LEXINGTON, KY – On Thursday, December 3, Drew Rodriguez, the teenage creator of the Markey DineAround, was honored with the Young Adult in Philanthropy award at the 2020 virtual National Philanthropy Day hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

After learning of the staggering rates of cancer incidence and mortality that affect Kentucky, Drew Rodriguez, a then 17-year-old senior at Frederick Douglass High School, realized how fortunate he was that neither he nor his loved ones had been afflicted by the monster that is cancer. However, he recognized that it does still hit close to home if his fellow Kentuckians are suffering from this terrible disease. He decided that he needed to do something, and started planning the 2019 Markey DineAround, which benefitted the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation.

The event was a one-day fundraiser that called upon local restaurants to donate 25% of their sales that day to Markey.

Drew led a committee of top Lexington professionals in recruiting 15 local establishments to join the cause, as well as calling upon the community of Lexington to dine out in support of the Markey Cancer Foundation.

“The Markey Cancer Foundation is so happy to see Drew being recognized for the amazing work that he did with the Markey DineAround. He’s a bright and ambitious young man, and we look forward to seeing this event bring the community together year after year,” says Michael Delzotti, FAHP, CFRE, Markey Cancer Foundation President and CEO.

The event now plans to be an annual fundraiser for the Markey Cancer Foundation, which will be organized each year by the high school senior that receives the Distinguished Leader Award of the Leadership Lexington Youth Program.

University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation

The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation has been recognized as a forerunner in championing cancer research in Kentucky through direct support of the Markey Cancer Center, Kentucky’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer center. After contributing significantly to achieve the goal of earning the National Cancer Institute designation of the Markey Cancer Center in July, 2013, the Foundation’s support has expanded to fund innovative research, early detection and prevention initiatives. The Foundation works with researchers across a broad spectrum of cancer research fields to find and fund the best research and create better outcomes for patient treatments and care.