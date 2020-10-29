Creating Consistency in a Chaotic World

Sponsored - It is no secret that this year has been like no other. We all are facing new challenges and uncertainties. The good news is creating consistency can help you and your child overcome!

Creating some kind of normalcy can greatly benefit children. They are constantly looking for reassurance from adults and seek affirmation of the new normal. We understand it can be difficult to know how to handle this foreign situation, and we are here to help. Try some of these ideas to increase consistency in your child’s day.

● Children’s daily routines have been greatly affected by the pandemic. It is important to choose a few key things to keep consistency in a child’s day. For example, taking a walk everyday after lunch or 30 minutes of free play after dinner can give children something to look forward to. Another way to create routine is making a visual schedule for your child. Drawing out what the day will look like and discussing it with the child can help them understand what to expect.

● Creating social stories is another strategy. They are short stories, usually told in the first person, that explain a situation your child will experience. Explaining what a new situation is like before they encounter it can decrease anxiety around the event and prepare them for possible outcomes. This can be having a conversation about what returning to school looks like or what the upcoming holidays will be like. For example, “I am going to go to my grandmother’s house for dinner. We will eat and then we will play a board game together. I can have fun and be ok at my grandmother’s house.”

● Verbalizing facts and having your child repeat them back is another great strategy. Telling a child something you are going to do then asking him/her to restate the plan back in his/her own words helps move from one thing to another. For instance, “We are going to clean up toys and take a bath in 10 minutes.” After waiting a few seconds, then ask, “What are we going to do in 10 minutes?”

● Changing up your surroundings can also aid in creating a sense of normalcy. We have all been spending more time at home. By safely getting outside you can help foster a sense of normalcy. Taking a drive to a favorite spot, playing I Spy in the park, or eating outside are all safe options to get the child out and about.

● Giving children the opportunity to play and move is an important part of the day. Setting time aside for play can be a great addition to a routine and increase a child’s overall well-being. Being active is not only great for a child’s physical health but it also elevates mood and decreases anxiety and depression. Many children need 1-2 hours of outside play time per day.

● Emotionally connecting with your child is very important. Screen free, one on one time with your child will build trust and a stronger relationship. It can reduce attention seeking behavior and give time for your child to voice how he/she feels. Children thrive on validation and encouragement. Many parents find the results rewarding when they place their phone in a box or basket upon arrival at home. If your child needs a “time out box” for their electronics too, create one. Now both of you will be able to emotionally connect without competing electronics.

● You can not forget to take care of yourself. So often it seems that there are not enough hours in the day. It is imperative that you take time to take care of yourself in order to continue to provide great care to your child. It can be as simple as taking 10 minutes to be alone or to have a phone call with a close friend.

With the lack of social engagement and lack of structure this can be a difficult time for us all. It is important to understand that each child is different and each child requires unique strategies. There is no “one size fits all,” but with these strategies you can greatly reduce stress and anxiety about the changing world. We love to be a resource to help families build skills for life! To inquire about scheduling give us a call at 859-224-2273 or visit our website at Marshall Pediatric Therapy.