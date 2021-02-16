McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today

Sponsored - Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator’s Gist Heinrich honored Savannah Stevens as a McDonald’s Black History Maker of Today and awarded her a $1,000 college scholarship.

Stevens, a senior at Bryan Station High School, is a devoted member of Beta Club, National Honors Society and Cheerleading. Through her commitment to community volunteer service, she has been a English and Spanish translator as well as a tutor. Savannah is a born leader and will always strive to better herself and her peers.

During Black History Month, McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Greater Louisville, Lexington and Southern Indiana will award 24 outstanding Black high school seniors with a $1,000 McDonald’s college scholarship. McDonald’s is all about opportunity and through its Black History Makers of Today program, McDonald’s is able to help today’s youth take the next step in their journey in life.

