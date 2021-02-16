McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today: Amiyah Mays

Sponsored - Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator’s Al and Tyler Nahra honored Amiyah Mays as a McDonald’s Black History Maker of Today and awarded her a $1,000 college scholarship.

Mays, a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, is a humble and responsible student who believes in the value of hard work. Amiyah has been a member of the Dunbar Leaders in the Making for the past four years; a career exposure and college readiness organization. Through the organization, she has volunteer on numerous occasions and already has become a leader in her community.

During Black History Month, McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Greater Louisville, Lexington and Southern Indiana will award 24 outstanding Black high school seniors with a $1,000 McDonald’s college scholarship. McDonald’s is all about opportunity and through its Black History Makers of Today program, McDonald’s is able to help today’s youth take the next step in their journey in life.

