McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today: Arabia Walker

Local McDonald's Owner/Operator's Mark Prater honored Arabia Walker as a McDonald's Black History Maker of Today and awarded her a $1,000 college scholarship.

Walker, a senior at Mercer County Senior High School, is a hardworking, self-motivated student. She enjoys art and is a very talented artist. Arabia is enrolled at the Trailblazer Academy Vocational School and is set to complete the welding program soon. Arabia plans to attend Campbellsville University to complete her welding certification.

During Black History Month, McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Greater Louisville, Lexington and Southern Indiana will award 24 outstanding Black high school seniors with a $1,000 McDonald’s college scholarship. McDonald’s is all about opportunity and through its Black History Makers of Today program, McDonald’s is able to help today’s youth take the next step in their journey in life.

