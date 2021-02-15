McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today: Arianna Rudolph

Sponsored - Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Gist Heinrich honored Arianna Rudolph as a McDonald’s Black History Maker of Today and awarded her a $1,000 college scholarship.

Rudolph, a senior at Franklin County High School, was recognized for her outstanding success inside and outside the classroom. Arianna is ranked second in her graduating class, is the President of the Y-Club and is also a member of many student and youth groups. She enjoys volunteering at many community organizations, including the Paul Sawyier Public Library, Homemaker’s Holiday Store and Operation Christmas Child.

During Black History Month, McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Greater Louisville, Lexington and Southern Indiana will award 24 outstanding Black high school seniors with a $1,000 McDonald’s college scholarship. McDonald’s is all about opportunity and through its Black History Makers of Today program, McDonald’s is able to help today’s youth take the next step in their journey in life.

For more information on opportunities at McDonald’s, visit Careers.McDonalds.com/US or text APPLY to 36453.