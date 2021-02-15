McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today: Azaria Howard

Sponsored - Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Gist Heinrich honored Azaria Howard as a McDonald’s Black History Maker of Today and awarded her a $1,000 college scholarship.

Howard, a senior at Frederick Douglass High School, takes great pride in her education. She is always challenging herself academically with a mix of advanced placement courses as well as holding positions of Black Student Union President and Fayette County Education Foundation Board Member. Azaria serves as a tutor in her spare time and excels at uplifting her community and peers through positive behavior and action.

During Black History Month, McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Greater Louisville, Lexington and Southern Indiana will award 24 outstanding Black high school seniors with a $1,000 McDonald’s college scholarship. McDonald’s is all about opportunity and through its Black History Makers of Today program, McDonald’s is able to help today’s youth take the next step in their journey in life.

For more information on opportunities at McDonald’s, visit Careers.McDonalds.com/US or text APPLY to 36453.