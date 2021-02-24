McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today: Charles Wilson

Sponsored - Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Denise Long honored Charles Wilson as a McDonald’s Black History Maker of Today and awarded him a $1,000 college scholarship.

Wilson, a senior at Tates Creek High School, is enrolled in some of the most difficult classes at Tates Creek and is very serious about his studies. He is a member of the school marching band, the Lexington Leadership Youth Program and is very active in his community including as a children’s youth group leader at his church. Charles plans to attend medical school after college and become a pediatrician.

During Black History Month, McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Greater Louisville, Lexington and Southern Indiana will award 24 outstanding Black high school seniors with a $1,000 McDonald’s college scholarship. McDonald’s is all about opportunity and through its Black History Makers of Today program, McDonald’s is able to help today’s youth take the next step in their journey in life.

For more information on opportunities at McDonald’s, visit Careers.McDonalds.com/US or text APPLY to 36453.