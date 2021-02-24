McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today: Lacy Murphy

Sponsored - Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator’s Randy Mason honored Lacy Murphy as a McDonald’s Black History Maker of Today and awarded her a $1,000 college scholarship.

Murphy, a senior at Scott County High School, always has a smile on her face, an eagerness to learn and has been an encouraging part of the Scott County High School student body. She has had to overcome obstacles and difficult events throughout her young life but through determination and perseverance she made it through. Lacy is very outgoing and has a magnetic personality that others are drawn too, the future is very bright for her.

During Black History Month, McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Greater Louisville, Lexington and Southern Indiana will award 24 outstanding Black high school seniors with a $1,000 McDonald’s college scholarship. McDonald’s is all about opportunity and through its Black History Makers of Today program, McDonald’s is able to help today’s youth take the next step in their journey in life.

