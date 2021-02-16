McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today

Sponsored - Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator’s Kelly Healy honored Joshua Hampton-Garrard as a McDonald’s Black History Maker of Today and awarded him a $1,000 college scholarship.

Hampton-Garrard, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, goes above and beyond in his academics and extra-curricular activities. Josh is a team manager for his high school sports teams but he is also a member of the ROTC. Josh plans to attend Western Kentucky University and pursue a degree in Sports Management.

During Black History Month, McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Greater Louisville, Lexington and Southern Indiana will award 24 outstanding Black high school seniors with a $1,000 McDonald’s college scholarship. McDonald’s is all about opportunity and through its Black History Makers of Today program, McDonald’s is able to help today’s youth take the next step in their journey in life.

