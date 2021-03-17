McDonald’s Celebrates Women’s Month with Owner/Operator Abby Tamme

Sponsored - McDonald’s has eight female Owner/Operators in the Greater Lexington and Louisville areas, which is about 20% of all owners. And 50 of the locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Louisville and Lexington area are owned by women – that’s 32% of the locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants.

McDonald’s offers flexible scheduling with part-time and full-time employment. There are opportunities for students, moms and mature workers. We respect that women wear many hats within family and businesses.

McDonald’s offers job training with opportunity in advancement. We love to see crew members grow at McDonald’s. Many of our shift managers and general managers started with an entry-level position and worked their way up into management.

At our restaurants, we strive to build a “McFamily” atmosphere, where our team is helpful, flexible and we mentor newer crew members while always providing top notch customer services.

McDonald’s and its franchisees are always looking for top candidates and encourage you to apply online. Go to http://careers.mcdonalds.com/ to see available opportunities or text APPLY to 36453.