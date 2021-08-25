47th Annual Midway Fall Festival is Almost Here

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Midway Fall Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Midway Fall Festival, visit https://www.midwayfallfestival.com/

Voted one of the best Festivals in Central Kentucky! Organized and hosted by the Midway Business Association and the City of Midway. The two-day festival will feature entertainment, live music, children activities, arts and crafts vendors, basket weaving and pottery demonstrations, food vendors, and more. Also, live music & entertainment will be announced soon, as well as children activities and loads of FUN!

There are many charming places to stay in Woodford County while you enjoy the weekend festivities. If you choose t

o travel, parking will be provided within walking distance of the festival. As you approach Midway be on the look-out for parking near downtown, as well as signs for paid parking. Handicap parking is available just behind Midway City Hall, which is on the corner of Winter Street and Railroad Street.

Check out https://www.midwayfallfestival.com/ for more information on tickets, entertainment, directions, lodging, and more. Mark your calendar now!

Saturday September 18, 2021 -- 10am-10pmSunday September 19, 2021 -- 10am-5pm

Downtown Midway

Midway, Kentucky 40347