2020 Cyber Barrel Christmas Drive

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mission of Hope and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mission of Hope, visit https://missionofhope.org.

Help us make Christmas 2020 a special one with the Cyber Barrel Christmas Drive. Donate now thru Saturday, December 5th.

Due to the current health crisis, the traditional Mission of Hope Blue Barrel Drive will not take place in local stores and businesses this year, but will be virtual. Donations will be sent to 30 Kentucky Elementary Schools in Rural Appalachia and will serve over 15,000 students and their families.

How can you help?

Shop our online registries:

Make financial donations to help purchase food, hygiene, toys and clothing at: https://missionofhope.org/secure-online-donation/

Thank You for Helping Us Extend The Hope and Share The Joy Of Christmas and Love this Season!