2020 WKYT “Giving Tuesday” Virtual Toy Drive

Help us make Christmas 2020 a special one with the annual WKYT Virtual Toy Drive, Tuesday, December 1st.

Due to the current health crisis, the annual WKYT Pack the Lobb

y event will not take place this year but will be virtual. Donations will be sent to 30 Kentucky Elementary Schools in Rural Appalachia and will serve over 15,000 students and their families.

How can you help?

Shop our online registries:

Make financial donations to help purchase food, hygiene, toys and clothing at: https://missionofhope.org/secure-online-donation/

Thank You for Helping Us Extend The Hope and Share The Joy Of Christmas and Love this Season!