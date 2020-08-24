Top 5 Reasons to Ride Side by Side

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of MLS Powersports and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about MLS Powersports, visit MLS Powersports online.

So, you’re a big fan of camping and spending time outdoors. You love to fish, or hike, or maybe ski and cruise the lake on a boat. Maybe you’re single, or have a partner. Maybe you’ve got kids and a dog and enjoy weekend getaways with the family. Whatever the circumstances, there’s a way to take your outdoor adventures to the next level. Ride side by side!

MLS Powersports carries all the hottest side by side models. Kawasaki Teryx KRX, Teryx 4, and Arctic Cat Wildcat XX are killin’ the game when it comes to side by side adventures. From racing to casual outdoor adventures, MLS Powersports has a model for everyone. If you haven’t experienced the fun of an off road run, here are 5 great reasons to come pick one up...

Elevate the camping game: Families who love camping can really take it up a notch. Forget about traditional camp activities like ghost stories and s’mores. Put 4 wheels to the ground and go crazy exploring the great outdoors. Save some money while having fun: Forget about the expensive Theme Park, big city, fancy restaurant, high stress vacations. Save some money and build lasting memories with some side by side excitement. Put down the electronics: Off roading is a great way to convince the kids to put down the screens. Parents can skip the cell phones and the kids can stow the video games. People young and old love activities that cause an adrenaline rush, and with ATVs, you’ll be hitting the adrenaline surges all day. Bond with the family: Side by side vehicles can be the perfect way to build family bonds. Sharing a common interest allows the family to enjoy their time together and build lasting memories. Much-Needed Therapy: What better kind of therapy is there? Taking the ATV off road can help rejuvenate and reinvigorate. Getting some sun, adventure and time with friends and family is one of the best therapies out there.

MLS Powersports has hundreds of outdoor adventure machines ready to go. 2 seaters, 4 seaters, power to climb, or geared for speed. No matter what your looking for, when it comes to off road fun, you can’t beat what we’ve got at MLS Powersports!