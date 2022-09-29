Fall Fishing at Cave Run Lake

Sponsored - Fall fishing is all about the elusive muskie, and Cave Run Lake is the obvious choice to reel one in.

Known as the Muskie Capital of the South, Cave Run Lake in Morehead, KY, boasts over 8,000 acres of open water and produced the current state record muskie – a whopping 47 pounds and measuring 54 inches.

Make your muskie fishing dreams come true by using one of the exceptional guide services available, all offering extensive knowledge of the water and resources to help reel in the toothy brawler.

But cut yourself some slack because the “King of Freshwater” is also known as the fish of 10,000 casts. Successes can come in many forms, including seeing and tricking these elusive predators into bait follows just as much as netting one into the boat.

So, gather your reel, get your fishing license, and hit the water in Morehead. You never know, you might leave with the next state record fish.