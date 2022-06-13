Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Morehead-Rowan County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Morehead-Rowan County Tourism, visit https://www.moreheadtourism.com

Get a head start with your July 4th festivities at Fazoli’s Freedom Fest!

Enjoy arts and crafts, games, music, fireworks and more Saturday, July 2, in downtown Morehead, KY.

Maker’s Market

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rowan County Arts Center

Numerous vendors will be set up with arts, crafts and more!

The Giovanni’s Car Show

4 p.m., 700 E. Main St.

Vendor Village

4:30 p.m., Morehead Conference Center parking lot

A variety of local vendors.

Live Music

5 p.m., Morehead’s Entertainment District Center

Artists include Shelby Lore, Jeremy Short, and Elijah Miller.

Gospel Stage

102 W. 1st Street

Performances by New Highway Bluegrass, The Bakers, and The McKinney Family.

Morehead History and Railroad Museum

Will be hosting tours and activities throughout the afternoon.

The Slurrin’ Turtle

A local dive bar, will have cornhole, BBQ, and mini golf set up in the parking area on Carey Ave.

Little Miss Independent and Little Mr. Independent

6 p.m., Moonlight Stage

Pre-register by mailing freedomfestpageant@yahoo.com or by calling 606.356.3160.

Fireworks

9:30 pm

For more information on being a vendor, contact downtownmorehead@gmail.com.

Fazoli’s Freedom Fest is sponsored by Morehead-Rowan County Tourism, Fazoli’s, Rowan County Fiscal Court, Main Street America, Kentucky Main Street, Downtown Morehead INC., and the City of Morehead.