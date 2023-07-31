Hotrod Fellowship at Local Car Show

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Morehead-Rowan County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Morehead-Rowan County Tourism, visit https://visitmorehead.com/

Get ready to enjoy some hotrod fellowship at the 2023 Hoodlums in the Holler Car Show & Extravaganza!

In 2012, the Carter County Cruisers brought a different kind of car show to Rowan County, with custom prizes for hot rods in a variety of categories. Kicking off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, this year’s Hoodlums in the Holler will host a car show, model car contest, Miss Hoodlums contest, music and more!

Categories for the model car show, hosted by the Kentucky Modeler’s Club, include 15 different classes for young children through adults. The cost for entry is $5 for the first model, then $1 for every model after that.

The Miss Hoodlum contest is open to all ages and is based on outfit and how period correct it is for the 40s, 50s and 60s. There is no entry fee

Then there’s the big draw – the car show! Custom-made awards are given to 40 cars over 25 years old. There will also be special awards given to the judges’ 10 favorites, as well as special trophies for categories like engines, longest distance traveled, paints jobs and “the one” or their best of show choice.

Looking to show off your own car? In-person registration is Friday, August 11, 6 – 9 p.m. While there you’ll enjoy some fun things with fellow car enthusiasts. You can even camp out!

Entry fee to the car show is $15, and the first 100 entries will get a goody bag and dash plaque. Pre-entry is also $15, which will get you an event t-shirt.