Morehead Trail Town to Host First Kentucky Adventure Summit

Morehead Trail Town will host the first Kentucky Adventure Summit!

The organizers are planning a Summit, June 9-10, that is entertaining, results-driven, and inspiring! The invitation to attend includes adventure seekers, outdoor businesses, potential new businesses and those ready to take the first step into outdoor recreation. There will be safety lessons, volunteer recruiting methods, health and wellness discussions, skills training, excursions, guided tours, how-tos, and the 50-mile jubilee.

Morehead Trail Town board member Paige Swartz said, “The best part of it all, the event is on National Get Outdoors Day! Why not converge to celebrate such a special day!”

To register for the event, head over to eventbrite.com/e/kentucky-adventure-summit-tickets.

The event’s lodging hosts are Best Western Eagles Inn and Sheltowee RV Park & Cabins. To book your space visit the local tourism website at visitmorehead.com/places-to-stay/.