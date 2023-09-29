Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Morehead-Rowan County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Morehead-Rowan County Tourism, visit https://visitmorehead.com.

There’s a great catch waiting for you in the waterways of Morehead, KY.

Known as the Musky Capital of the South, Cave Run Lake in Morehead, KY, boasts over 8,000 acres of open water and produced the current state record musky – a whopping 47 pounds and measuring 54 inches.

Anglers from across the nation travel to Cave Run Lake to fill their nests with these beasts, one of the freshwater’s largest fish.

Make your musky fishing dreams come true by using one of the exceptional guide services available, all offering extensive knowledge of the water and resources to help reel in the toothy brawler.

While musky season traditionally begins in March, when the fish begin to spawn, it continues through the fall, making it the perfect time to reel one in.

But cut yourself some slack because the “King of Freshwater” is also known as the fish of 10,000 casts. Successes can come in many forms, including seeing and tricking these elusive predators into bait follows just as much as netting one into the boat.

Cave Run Lake is perfect for anglers looking for some variety in their fishing experience. Want to fish for something other than musky? You’ll find more than 150 species of fish swimming the lake and tailwaters including largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, spotted bass, white bass, black crappie and white crappie.

So, gather your reel, get your fishing license, and hit the water in Morehead. You’ll reel in something you’ll want to take home. And who knows, you might even leave with the next state record fish.