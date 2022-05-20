Simply the Best at the 21st Annual Rudy Fest

Enjoy five days of bluegrass music at the 21st annual Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival!

As one of the premier bluegrass festivals in the country, Rudy Fest will take place June 18 – 25, on top of Poppy Mountain in Morehead, KY. Visitors from 42 states, as well as six countries, flock to Rudy Fest to listen to some of the top artists in the business.

This year will include music from Dan Tyminski, The Steeldrivers, The No Joke Jimmy’s, a tribute to the music of Ernie Thacker and many more.

Schedule

Saturday, June 18

Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow – 7:30 p.m.

Josh Williams Band – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Billie Renee’ & Cumberland Gap – 5 p.m.

Caleb Daugherty Band – 6:30 p.m.

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys – 8 p.m.

Lincoln Mash & Heather Alley – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

Lacy Creek – 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Turning Ground – 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Don Rigsby – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Hammertowne – 4 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

The No Joke Jimmy’s – 9 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Special Consensus – 1 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Junior Sisk Band – 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Sideline – 3 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Appalachian Road Show – 7:30 p.m.

The Steeldrivers – 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Unlimited Tradition – Noon & 5 p.m.

The Grascals – 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Balsam Range – 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out – 3 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

A Tribute to the Music of Ernie Thacker Tribute – 8 p.m.

Dan Tyminski Band – 9 p.m.

Rudy Fest is fun for the whole family, with on-site camping and food vendors. Get your tickets today at rudyfest.com.