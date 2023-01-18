Sponsored - There’s snow place like Morehead in the winter!

Morehead, KY in the winter is magical. Snow covered forest, warm and cozy cabins, and local eateries sure to fill you up with delicious grub.

With over 100 miles of hiking trails in Morehead and Rowan County, you’re sure to find a trail (or five) perfect for you and your family. Hike the Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail that meanders through the Daniel Boone National Forest and runs along Main Street, or hike to Rowan County’s highest point, Limestone Knob. Explore Rodburn Hollow Park, hike around Cave Run Lake, and enjoy the views from Lockegee Rock.

But don’t stop there. Take a walk through the Kentucky Folk Art Center, tour the Morehead History and Railroad Museum, and admire local artwork at the Rowan County Arts Center.

Bite into something yummy while you’re in Morehead, too. Whether it’s a cheesy slice of pizza or an ooey gooey dessert, there’s something for every palate in the hills of the Daniel Boone National Forest- over 65 eateries and countless combos for you to try.

Stay the night in a cozy cabin or lay your head in one of our hotels. Wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated as you get ready to start your next adventure in Morehead.

