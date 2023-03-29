A Weekend of Kentucky Proud in Morehead

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Morehead-Rowan County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Morehead-Rowan County Tourism, visit https://visitmorehead.com

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Morehead Kentucky Proud Expo! From April 28 – 29 at the Morehead Conference Center, you can grab Kentucky Proud jams, jellies, soaps, wines, woodwork and more!

Did you know Kentucky Proud stands for foods, nursery items, crafts, agritourism sites, farmers’ markets, state parks, and many other products and destinations with roots in Kentucky soil. Kentucky Proud foods are raised, grown, or processed in Kentucky by Kentuckians. You can serve Kentucky Proud foods to your family with the confidence that they came from your friends and neighbors just down the road - not from thousands of miles away.

When you buy a product with the Kentucky Proud label:

You are buying the freshest, most nutritious food possible.

You are keeping your dollars close to home.

You are helping a Kentucky farm family earn a living.

You are reducing the miles that the food has to travel from the farm to your plate.

Kentucky Proud certified vendors from across the state will be on hand Friday, April 28, 5 – 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., featuring produce, homemade products, woodwork, framing, apparel, handmade jewelry, and much more. This event, hosted by Morehead Conference Center and Morehead-Rowan Country Tourism Commission, is free and open to the public! Sponsored and produced by Morehead Conference Center.

Continue your Kentucky Proud weekend by enjoying some food at a local Morehead eatery, exploring the Daniel Boone National Forest, and strolling through the Kentucky Folk Art Center. Create your own Kentucky Proud adventure in Morehead by checking out VisitMorehead.com.