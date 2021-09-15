EagleNation

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Morehead State University and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Morehead State University, visit www.moreheadstate.edu

Nearly 70,000 people call MSU their alma mater. They have taken their invaluable education, skills and experience from MSU across the U.S. and internationally. Some have gone on to become an NFL Super Bowl MVP or an NBA 1st round draft pick. Others are making an impact as state legislators, broadcasters or teachers of the year. Wherever we go, the goals, achievements and attitudes of Eagle alumni continue to put MSU on the map.

At MSU, you are more than just a number. Our friendly and down-to-earth faculty and staff know students by name. With a 15:1 student/faculty ratio, students get more personal attention and have more access to professors. Our average class size is 18 students.

Your education doesn’t stop when you leave the classroom. The social aspect of college and taking opportunities to engage and interact with your fellow Eagles and the MSU community are equally important for building bonds and individual character. MSU offers more than 120 student clubs and organizations. You can explore your interests in everything from politics and social issues to academics, athletics and faith. You can join a fraternity or sorority or get on the field at halftime performing with the MSU Marching Band.

We are an NCAA Division I institution with a proud championship tradition in athletics. Eagle student-athletes have won the prestigious OVC Institutional Academic Excellence Award 12 times, and our teams finish among leaders in their conferences. As a student, you get access to athletic events for free with your EagleCard.

MSU consistently ranks among the safest campuses in the Commonwealth and the nation. The MSU Police Department is available 24 hours a day and offers additional security through the LiveSafe app and Eagle Alerts – safety and weather notifications by text message and email.

We love it here, and we think you will, too. Come see for yourself why MSU is a top-ranked public university!