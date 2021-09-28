Morehead State is Committed to Student Success

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Morehead State University and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Morehead State University, visit https://www.moreheadstate.edu

Nearly 70,000 people call MSU their alma mater. They have taken their invaluable education, skills and experience from MSU across the U.S. and internationally. Some have gone on to become an NFL Super Bowl MVP or an NBA 1st round draft pick. Others are making an impact as state legislators, broadcasters or teachers of the year. Wherever we go, the goals, achievements and attitudes of Eagle alumni continue to put MSU on the map.

Student support begins from the first day students arrive at MSU and continues throughout their college years and beyond graduation. Morehead State is committed to providing each student with the support and skills they need for success. This dedication is demonstrated by our faculty and staff’s personalized involvement with students from diverse backgrounds and helping all students to succeed.

MSU offers hands-on learning and research to help students gain the knowledge and skills needed for career success. We offer courses specifically designed with high-impact experiences to expand knowledge, develop career skills, and prepare students for success. These include:

· Career planning and preparation

· Co-ops and practicums

· Education abroad

· Internships

· Service learning

· Undergraduate research with expert faculty mentorship

A college education can help you find a career and increases your earning potential and MSU is committed to your success. MSU is committed to providing the best value and personal support to our students.

https://www.moreheadstate.edu/success