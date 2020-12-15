Why Morehead State University Should Be Your “Top Choice” College

Sponsored -

AFFORDABILITY

Morehead State University believes that higher education should be affordable, no matter what your background is. At MSU, nearly 94% of our undergraduate students receive some type of academic scholarship or financial aid. To ensure that all eligible students have the opportunity to learn, MSU offers an array of scholarship opportunities for in-state, out-of-state and transfer students.

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

MSU has been recognized for the 17th consecutive year as one of the top public universities in the South in the 2021 edition of “America’s Best Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report. The newest rankings include MSU as 17th in the Top Regional Universities-South division, moving up from last year’s rankings to MSU’s highest ranking in history.

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES

The University’s 141 undergraduate degree programs are complemented by incredible facilities and unique learning opportunities like our Undergraduate Research Fellowship program, allowing students to gain hands-on experience working side by side with faculty members on projects as early as their freshman year. Students can have a range of experiences from exploring the universe in the Space Science Center, home to one of only a few space systems engineering programs in the country, to gaining hands-on experience at the Derrickson Agricultural Complex, our 325-acre University farm.

PERSONAL ATTENTION

MSU keeps class sizes small. The student-faculty ratio is 16:1. So forget about giant lecture halls packed with hundreds of students and a professor who doesn’t know your student by name. Here, the average class size is 18 students, which means each Eagle has the opportunity to connect both with the material and with the instructor.

CAMPUS SAFETY

MSU fosters an environment dedicated to the safety of our students and consistently ranks among the safest campuses in the Commonwealth and the nation. The MSU Police Department is available 24 hours a day and offers additional security through the LiveSafe app and Eagle Alerts – safety and weather notifications by text message and email.

CAREER OUTCOMES

MSU ensures that all students are able to pursue a degree that they’re passionate about—and one that will help them start a fulfilling and lucrative career upon graduation. Our students are accepted into professional schools, including medical, dental, veterinary, law and pharmacy programs, at rates well above state and national averages MSU graduates are admitted to professional schools at rates above both state and national averages.

AWARD-WINNING EXTRACURRICULARS

The MSU community extends far beyond its academic programs. With organized extracurriculars including international award-winning choir programs, a dedicated equestrian team and vibrant Greek life, MSU helps ensure that each student

receives a 360-degree experience. On top of the NCAA sports teams, students can participate in a wide variety of intramural sports and outdoor adventures, and can stay fit at the on-campus Recreation and Wellness Center, named one of Health

Fitness Revolution’s “Top 10 College Recreation Centers.”

https://www.moreheadstate.edu/