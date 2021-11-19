Sponsored - The annual Hometown Holiday Celebration will be held on December 4th in downtown Morehead. Visitors can expect a full day of holiday shopping to benefit our local downtown businesses. There will be holiday music, time spent with neighbors, hot chocolate, and the annual Christmas parade starting at 6pm. In addition, The Appalachian Arts and Crafts fair will be held at the Laughlin Gym beginning at 9am. Visitors can expect over 100 regional vendors with crafts ranging from baskets, quilts, ornaments and more. The Christmas parade will consist of floats from local businesses and organizations. Many businesses have also extended their hours hoping to gain more shoppers from the region.