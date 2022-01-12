Southern MuskyFEST is BACK!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Morehead Tourism Commission and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Morehead Tourism Commission, visit www.moreheadtourism.com.

Did you know catch and release fishing improves native fish populations by allowing more fish to remain and reproduce in the ecosystem? Did you know this practice also provides an opportunity for increasing numbers of anglers to enjoy fishing and to successfully catch fish! This lead Gregg Thomas and Tony Grant, both with more than 40 years of guiding experience, to found MuskyFEST, a concept and event to educate fellow anglers on best practices

Southern MuskyFEST will be back on January 28 and Jan 29 with exhibitors displaying lures, fishing trips and outdoor products for sale. There will be educational booths at the event explaining the importance of proper musky handling for release and information on why the catch and release approach is beneficial for regional fishery.

Along with the vendors, “Mini Clinics” will be presented by fellow anglers discussing various topics on southern musky fishing. There will also be a kids booth set up so the entire family will be able to enjoy the day’s activities. This event is being hosted by fishermen for fishermen in hopes to promote and expand the idea of southern musky fishing.

The event will be held Jan. 28-29, 2022 at the Morehead Conference Center. Tickets are $10 or $15 for a two-day pass. Children under 12 are free. Friday the expo will run from 2pm-8pm and from 9am-6pm on Saturday.

Learn more from the guys that are spending time on the water in person or at http://www.southernmuskyfest.com.