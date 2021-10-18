Barn Night This Saturday at the 138th National Horse Show!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of National Horse Show and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about National Horse Show, visit https://www.nhs.org/information/barn-night.

Barn Night has returned to the 138th National Horse Show! The popular local event will once again take place on Saturday, November, 6th, at The Kentucky Horse Show’s Alltech Arena free of admission. There will be amazing prizes from our sponsors John Deere, the Grayson Jockey Club Foundation, and Ariat! Please read the guidelines below and organize with your barn mates to show up and showcase your spirit for a chance to win tons of great prizes. The Beer Garden, featuring Country Boy Brewing, will start at 5p and run until 11p.

Guidelines: Costumes have always been a huge part of barn night and this year we encourage everyone to show up wearing a costume that showcases John Deere green! The barn with the best costumes will have the chance to win John Deere 300 Series Zero Turn Mower! Runner-up winners will receive a John Deere Cooler and John Deere Hats & Gloves. Swag will be available from Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, John Deere, and Ariat (while supplies last).

While you are at the event: Don’t forget to share the fun with all of your friends on Facebook and Instagram by sharing pictures and using the hashtags #NHS2021, #barnnight, #johndeere, and #your barn name! (Disclaimer: By posting photos for barn night with the hashtags #NHS2021 and #barnnight you are granting the National Horse Show permission to share your content on our Instagram page/story and on our Facebook page.) Please also enjoy The Beer Garden with our sponsor Country Boy Brewing.

How to Register for Barn Night: Don’t stress, no registration is needed! Plan to arrive ahead of the start of the Longines FEI World Cup Lexington class (7:00 pm), find your seats, and have a great time!