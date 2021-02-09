It’s National Pizza Day!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Papa John’s and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Papa John’s, visit https://www.papajohns.com/

Happy National Pizza Day to YOU! Do you want to win a $200 E-Gift card to Papa John’s Pizza? Now’s your chance…enter at https://www.wkyt.com/page/papa-johns-national-pizza-day/#//

They have 1-topping heart shaped pizza with a brownie for only $16 and new 1-topping epic stuffed crust pizza for only $12. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, head on over to enter to win a gift card today.

For more information please visit https://www.papajohns.com/