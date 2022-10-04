Top 5 Questions About Home Improvement Projects You Will Want To Know

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Perspectives and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Perspectives, visit perspectives-usa.com.

Have you ever been working on a project and run across something that you were not sure how to deal with? We all have! That’s why Perspectives has these top 5 questions to ask yourself before starting that home improvement DIY project…

1. Can I paint oil based paint over water based paint?

Yes, most oil based paints are fairly adhesive and should go over water based paints without any problems. Be sure that any areas to be painted are clean and follow the directions on the can.

2. Can I paint water based paints over oil based paints?

Yes, a water based bonding primer is needed to paint water based paint over oil based paints. Be sure that the area to be painted is clean, dry, and has been de-glossed by sanding or scuffing the surface.

3. Can I paint my kitchen or bathroom cabinets? They are a stained finish and I want to paint them.

You certainly can paint your cabinets, even if they have a stained and polyurethane finish. First step is to thoroughly clean the surface. Use a cleaner such as TSP (tri-sodium phosphate), Simple Green, or Krud Kutter, that will clean the surface without leaving behind a residue. Don’t use dish soap, as that contains glycerin that will leave a residue that will interfere with the adhesion of the paint. After the surface dries, sand the surface lightly with medium grit sanding sponges. This step will dull the surface and promote adhesion. Apply a coat of bonding primer, such as Coronado Grip and Seal, then top coat with 2 coats of Coronado Rust Scat Acrylic. This system, when fully cured, will give you years of beautiful service.

4. How do I refinish my old deck or protect a new deck?

The most important step is to properly prepare the deck. While it is obvious that an older deck needs to be cleaned, even new wood requires a thorough cleaning. New wood can have mill glaze, which occurs when the boards are run through a planer at the mill. Thorough cleaning will require the use of a dedicated deck cleaner and brightener, such as Defy Wood Cleaner and Defy Wood Brightener. You can use a pressure washer to RINSE the surface, but keep the pressure below 1000 psi and keep the tip of the wand at least one foot off the surface of the deck. If you use just a pressure washer to clean the surface without using a cleaner, you WILL damage the surface and you WILL NOT get the surface cleaned properly. After cleaning, allow the surface to dry completely, This will take at least one day but 2 or more drying days are better. You want the wood to be as dry as possible when you apply the coating so that the wood will absorb as much product as possible. The more product the wood absorbs, the longer the product will last and perform as it is designed to do. Make sure to read and follow all of the instructions for the product that you are using. Most semi-transparent stains are ONE COAT ONLY. Application of a second coat, especially if applied after the first coat has dried, will result in the product forming a film on the surface, which can lead to premature failure of the coating. Putting a finish on a deck is not difficult but it does require attention to detail to ensure that you get a finish that will stay beautiful and perform well for years.

5. Can I hang my new wallpaper over the existing wallpaper?

Yes, you can apply sizing over the existing wallpaper or use special adhesive on the new wallpaper. However this is not recommended because in most cases it leads to more problems. The weight of the new wallpaper may cause the old wallpaper to sag or peel, and if you ever want to remove the wallpaper, adding an extra layer makes the job more difficult.

To learn more about these tips and how you can be sure your project goes smoothly, visit www.perspectives-usa.com or come visit us in store at 352 Longview Plaza in Lexington, KY to talk to a professional.