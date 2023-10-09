Top 5 Reasons to Buy a Used Vehicle

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quantrell Auto Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quantrell Auto Group, visit https://www.quantrellforlife.com/used-vehicles/.

There are more reasons than ever to buy a used car. Whether it’s the pace of innovation or the quality built into cars from the modern era, used car shoppers are in a great spot for 2023. There are 5 reasons to buy a used car that stand above the rest, though.

Let Someone Else Deal With Depreciation

Avoiding depreciation is one of the most significant reasons to buy a used car.

Almost every new car will lose a noticeable portion of its value within the first year. Depreciation generally tapers off at around five years. So, if you buy a used car that’s five years old, you’ll enjoy the still-modern features and driving experience you seek, but without having a major part of your car’s value diminish early on.

Get More Bang for Your Buck

it’s easy to think of a five-year-old used car as something old, outdated, and unsatisfying, but that’s hardly the case when you buy a used car from the mid-2010s or later.

Model years like 2016 can include advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic monitoring, and a lane-departure warning, along with cabin features like heated and ventilated seats, wireless smartphone charging, Apple CarPlay®, and dual-zone auto climate control. All this can come at a price far lower than new cars with the same features. This value for your dollar is one of the most powerful reasons to buy used cars.

Explore A Larger Variety of Vehicles

If you want something like a Subaru WRX STI or a Cadillac CTS-V, your only option is to buy a used car. A used car inventory can offer current models sold as new but with some depreciation already out of the way, alongside models that you loved but were discontinued before you could buy one.

Whether you want a like-new, recent-year used car, you want a mix of older simplicity and modern advancements, or you’re looking to buy a used car that sticks to old-school driving philosophies, our selection of used cars for sale has you covered.

Access To Vehicle History Reports

In the past, the question “Why buy used cars?” often had a negative connotation. We’re not all mechanics who know how to inspect a used car, and the potential of getting a poorly maintained car with serious issues was a common turnoff. Now, though, resources like CARFAX® can help cut down the worry and guesswork of this process by a huge margin.

A CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ or similar report may be viewable for no cost on used cars for sale. These reports will show you authoritative data on the vehicle’s service history, ownership changes, reported accidents, title status, open recalls, and more.

Lower Credit Risk

Related to the reason above, the lower pricing and easier loan process involved when you buy a used car can make the decision less of a liability to your credit score. While the main answer to “Why buy a used car?” should never be the (typically) lesser impact on your credit, life gets in the way sometimes, and it can be reassuring to know you’ll be in a better position than if you had taken out a loan on a new car.

Quantrell Auto Group can help you find the perfect vehicle to fit your lifestyle. They offer a CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ on all used and pre-owned inventory. Quantrell Auto Group is proud to provide dedicated customer service and superior vehicles to their customers. When you work with the team at Quantrell Auto Group, you are in good hands. The team aims to create long-lasting bonds with their patrons because building relationships is key to building a business. #Quantrellforlife