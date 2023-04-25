Quantrell Subaru & Woodford Humane Society join forces to help YOU find your FurEver Friend

Sponsored - Pet homelessness and shelter overcrowding have spiked dramatically in the last year due to the Covid lockdown and the return to work, increased surrender rates, and low adoption rates. At Subaru, we are committed to helping all animals — whether they live in our homes or in a shelter — to help them stay safe and healthy. A partner since 2008, Subaru has donated over $28 million to the ASPCA and through Subaru Loves Pets, has helped support the rescue, transport, adoption, and well-being of over 230,000 animals across the country. This is our commitment to show love and respect to our customers (and their furry friends) and to work to make a positive impact in the world.

Quantrell Subaru has partnered with the Woodford Humane Society for over 10 years now. We have helped find homes for over 1,200 animals at the shelter, and wanted to come up with a creative way to partner and help Woodford Humane Society with their adoptions. Through the FurEver Friends program, you can tune in to WKYT’s Everyday Kentucky from 9a-10a every month on the first and last Thursday of the month to see the Woodford Humane Society’s featured adoptable pets.

“We are so excited about our partnership with the Woodford Humane Society,” says Quantrell’s Marketing Director, Diana Keating. “We’re grateful for the opportunity, not only to be a part of our community, but to serve it as well.”

Tune into WKYT’s Everyday Kentucky to watch all of the FurEver Friends segments or go to wkyt.com/FurEverFriends.

Go to woodfordhumane.org to see all of their adoptable friends, check their events, and learn how you can donate. And, be sure to stop by Quantrell Subaru for all your new and used car needs. You can even enjoy Quantrell Subaru’s dog park to hang out with your FurEver Friend while getting your vehicle serviced, or if you are looking for your next perfect vehicle!