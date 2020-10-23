Prepare Your Vehicle for Winter

Sponsored - As the temperature changes, it affects how our vehicles operate. Quantrell Subaru has six key elements that we suggest getting checked before wintertime.

1. During the summer months, your battery works overtime under the hood where the temperature can reach several hundred degrees while running the A/C and other electronics in your vehicle. After a battery is overworked, have your battery tested to ensure a full charge before any cold temperatures kick in. If you have a 2017 or older vehicle, ensure that the battery is in good working condition. A typical lifespan of a battery is between 4 to 5 years.

2. Inspect your tire treads and brakes to ensure they are in good working condition. Both components are important in helping your vehicle stop and go. Your tire treads also help you with gripping on the streets especially with the change in weather conditions from rain to snow.

3. Your tire pressure sensors signal that your tire pressure is low typically during the first cold spell. With every 10 degree change, your tire pressure changes between 1 and 2 psi.

4. Replace your wiper blades before the winter season to help with snow removal and rain. Proper wiper blades will assist with keeping good visibility.

5. Check your HVAC to make sure it is running properly. The defrost operation in the vehicle is dependent on your A/C. The A/C pulls moisture out of the circulating air and prevents the windows from fogging inside the vehicle.

6. Quantrell Subaru recommends placing an emergency kit in your vehicle just in case you ever get stuck on the side of the road. We recommend getting a Roadside Emergency Kit as well as the Severe Weather Companion. These kits contain a first aid kit, survival blanket, jumper cables and other necessities.

Lastly, don’t forget to schedule your vehicle service maintenance today to ensure it is ready for winter.