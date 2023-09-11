Quantrell Subaru’s Car Seat Install Day is TOMORROW!

Sponsored - Through the Subaru Loves to Help initiative, Quantrell Subaru has partnered with the Lexington Fire Department and Safe Kids of Fayette County to launch a Car Seat Install Day. This is a free service for anyone who need assistances installing car seats in their vehicles, any make, any model. The Lexington Fire Department will have certified installers here to assist and answer any questions you may have. They can install any car seat that you may have such as rear-facing car seats, all-inone seats, booster seats, combination seats and convertible seats.

When: Saturday, September 16th from 11am-2pm

Where: Quantrell Subaru 1450 E. New Circle Road Lexington, KY 40509

“We designed this program to give a piece of mind for parents, to make sure their car seats are installed properly in their vehicle.” Diana Keating, Marketing Director.

Car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash, yet car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. That’s why it’s so important to choose and use the right car seat correctly every time your child is in the car – NHTSA.gov. Not all car seats fit in all vehicles. Make sure to test the car seat before purchasing your family vehicle.

Quantrell Subaru is more than a car dealer and we look forward to helping the community through this partnership. To shop for your next family vehicle, visit Quantrell Subaru ay 1450 E New Circle Rd in Lexington, KY, or visit quantrellsubaru.com.