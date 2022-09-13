Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium Returns to Kentucky Horse Park

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Retired Racehorse Project and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Retired Racehorse Project, visit https://www.therrp.org/

The world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition is the banner event of the Retired Racehorse Project

Over 350 recently-retired Thoroughbred ex-racehorses will compete for over $100,000 in prize money at the Retired Racehorse Project’s Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America. The Thoroughbred Makeover is the largest and most lucrative retraining competition in the world and is the banner event of the Retired Racehorse Project (RRP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to increasing demand for Thoroughbreds in equestrian sports. The 2022 Thoroughbred Makeover takes place on October 12-15 at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Each horse will compete in one or two of the ten disciplines offered at the Thoroughbred Makeover and will be scored on performance and progression in training. Featured sports include barrel racing, competitive trail, dressage, eventing, field hunter, polo, ranch work, show hunter, show jumper and freestyle (a freeform discipline allowing trainers to demonstrate any skill of their choosing). The five top-scoring horses in each discipline will progress to the Finale championship event on Saturday to determine final placings, and an overall winner, scored by the judges from all ten disciplines, will be crowned Thoroughbred Makeover Champion.

Photo: 2021 Thoroughbred Makeover Champion Forthegreatergood, trained by Laura Sloan. Photo by CanterClix

In addition to the competition, the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium includes an array of additional events that reflect its status as the largest gathering of individuals and organizations with an interest in rehoming Thoroughbreds: the Thoroughbred Aftercare Summit will take place on Tuesday, October 11. On Friday, October 14, the Makeover Master Class retraining demonstration will take place, followed by educational seminars on health topics pertaining to the ex-racehorse. Throughout the week, competitors and spectators can shop a vibrant vendor fair, as well as watch try, vet, and buy or adopt Makeover graduates listed through the ASPCA Makeover Marketplace and more Thoroughbreds at the ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Barn.

The Thoroughbred Makeover will include some fan-favorite horses who are transitioning to new careers after racing: multiple graded stakes winner and Eclipse Award winner Whitmore is slated to compete, as well as Breeders’ Cup contenders Fast Boat, Almanaar (GB), and Always Sunshine.

The Thoroughbred Makeover is free to attend, and the Finale event will be livestreamed. Find the full list of entries and schedule of events at TheRRP.org.