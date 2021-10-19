Help Richmond Rd Vet Clinic raise $10,000 for “Wish Kids” & their pups!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Richmond Rd Vet Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Richmond Rd Vet Clinic, visit https://richmondroadvetclinic.com

Is your pup calendar-worthy?!

Does he or she love to shine in the spotlight?

If so, you can show off your furry bestie AND do good at the same time. Join Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic and Make-A-Wish Kentucky and help us raise enough money to grant a puppy wish for one deserving local Make-A-Wish kid. Simply upload your dog’s pic to today for FREE, and share with family and friends. Each vote is $1 and the top 13 vote-getters will be featured in the 2022 wall calendar, sold online AND at local retailers.

Learn more and VOTE TODAY!